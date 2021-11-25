Wedbush Securities Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,762,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,351,154,000 after acquiring an additional 51,806,488 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,936,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,740,034,000 after acquiring an additional 33,971,575 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,458,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,102,610,000 after acquiring an additional 19,606,401 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,979,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $499,165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,309,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $432,511,000 after acquiring an additional 15,235,182 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HBAN opened at $16.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.19. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is an increase from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.80%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HBAN. Wolfe Research downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.78.

In related news, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 67,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $1,088,607.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 181,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total transaction of $2,892,472.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 343,529 shares of company stock valued at $5,503,706. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

