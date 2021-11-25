Wedbush Securities Inc. Makes New $269,000 Investment in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new position in Public Storage in the second quarter worth $81,466,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 48,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,702,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 18.8% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 9.1% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 6.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James raised Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.62.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $335.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.37. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $212.22 and a 52-week high of $340.95.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $716.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.76 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 95.58%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

