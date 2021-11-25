Wedbush Securities Inc. Invests $238,000 in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NAVI. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 441.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Navient by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Navient by 926.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Navient by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Navient by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Navient alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens increased their target price on Navient from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Navient in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

NAVI opened at $20.59 on Thursday. Navient Co. has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $23.80. The company has a current ratio of 27.93, a quick ratio of 27.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.77.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Navient had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.74%. The company had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Navient’s payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

Navient Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.