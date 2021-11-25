Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 616 Shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.08% of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $964,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $448,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,478,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 11,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $849,000.

NYSEARCA:VIXY opened at $16.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.99 and a 200 day moving average of $22.97. ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a 1-year low of $15.92 and a 1-year high of $71.28.

