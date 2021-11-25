SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Holdings Boosted by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) by 25.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SOFI. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 46.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on SOFI. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $18.33 on Thursday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $28.26. The company has a current ratio of 17.29, a quick ratio of 17.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.24.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. Research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 7,361,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $159,005,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Micah Heavener sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,563,709 shares of company stock worth $393,732,095 over the last 90 days. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.