Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508,867 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 63.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 78,818 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,423,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,607,000 after acquiring an additional 570,865 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 54,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,267,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 161.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 23,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Madison Dearborn Partners Llc sold 9,200,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $247,480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 47.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $27.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.94. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.70 and a beta of 1.20.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Option Care Health had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $891.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Option Care Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OPCH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Option Care Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

