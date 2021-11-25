Marshall Wace North America L.P. Makes New $442,000 Investment in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in eHealth by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in eHealth by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in eHealth by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in eHealth by 592.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in eHealth by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get eHealth alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on EHTH. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of eHealth from $62.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum cut shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of eHealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

In other eHealth news, Director Dale B. Wolf bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.67 per share, for a total transaction of $83,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Francis S. Soistman, Jr. purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.19 per share, with a total value of $160,545.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $962,835. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EHTH opened at $23.71 on Thursday. eHealth, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.10 and a 52 week high of $93.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.49 and a beta of -0.19.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.69). eHealth had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that eHealth, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH).

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.