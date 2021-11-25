Mark Mchugh Sells 5,000 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Stock

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $202,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of RYN stock opened at $39.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.13. Rayonier Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.38 and a 12-month high of $41.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.21. Rayonier had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 14.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.08%.

Several research firms recently commented on RYN. Zacks Investment Research raised Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Rayonier from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Rayonier in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Rayonier during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Rayonier by 258.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Rayonier by 119.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rayonier by 103.2% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rayonier during the second quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

About Rayonier

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

