Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) EVP Sells $224,300.00 in Stock

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) EVP James B. Draughn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $224,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTBI opened at $44.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.24 and a 200-day moving average of $42.17. The firm has a market cap of $792.05 million, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.84. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.65 and a twelve month high of $47.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 35.56% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $56.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 1,785,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 5.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 495,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,994,000 after purchasing an additional 27,092 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 8.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 348,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,068,000 after purchasing an additional 26,493 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 2.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 190,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,004,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 5.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,584,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

