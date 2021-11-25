LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Insider Sells $243,000.00 in Stock

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) insider Jamie Schnur sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $243,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jamie Schnur also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 19th, Jamie Schnur sold 1,500 shares of LCI Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $235,500.00.

Shares of NYSE LCII opened at $158.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.12. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $122.99 and a fifty-two week high of $163.33. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.56.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.03. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LCII shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on LCI Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.60.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in LCI Industries by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,189,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,579,000 after purchasing an additional 40,138 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in LCI Industries by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,668,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,732,000 after purchasing an additional 17,834 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in LCI Industries by 10.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,341,000 after purchasing an additional 129,208 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in LCI Industries by 1.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 770,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,278,000 after purchasing an additional 10,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in LCI Industries by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 767,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,845,000 after acquiring an additional 21,017 shares in the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

