5,009 Shares in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Purchased by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 30.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $1,108,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MBUU stock opened at $75.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.04. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a one year low of $56.16 and a one year high of $93.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.77.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MBUU shares. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Malibu Boats currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.13.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

