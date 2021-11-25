Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Position Reduced by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. cut its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) by 91.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,901 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 707,977 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Centennial Resource Development were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDEV. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

CDEV opened at $7.18 on Thursday. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $8.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 6.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.92 and a 200-day moving average of $6.02.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 12.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 89,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $456,171.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 5,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $44,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,240 shares of company stock valued at $1,516,967 over the last three months. 38.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDEV has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. MKM Partners upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $5.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist increased their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.53.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

