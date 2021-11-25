Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 18,193 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. reduced its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 89.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 18,193 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $132,271,000 after acquiring an additional 55,149 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Gartner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,997,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Gartner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,480,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Gartner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,351,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gartner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,242,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.40, for a total transaction of $1,311,675.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,634,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 28,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.09, for a total value of $9,754,373.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,363 shares of company stock worth $12,383,051 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $341.00 to $363.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.86.

NYSE:IT opened at $326.11 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $319.92 and its 200 day moving average is $283.46. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.74 and a fifty-two week high of $368.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.46 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.53% and a net margin of 15.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

