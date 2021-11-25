Marshall Wace North America L.P. Trims Stake in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. cut its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) by 65.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,688 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 37,204 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Global Ship Lease worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 55.5% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,861,210 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,795 shares in the last quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 3.5% during the second quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 1,283,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,114,000 after purchasing an additional 42,826 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 16.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 956,077 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,710,000 after purchasing an additional 138,000 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,845,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 155.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 371,708 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,274,000 after acquiring an additional 226,151 shares in the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

NYSE:GSL opened at $24.21 on Thursday. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.78 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $878.41 million, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.85.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.79. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The business had revenue of $138.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

GSL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Global Ship Lease from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Global Ship Lease from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.