Marshall Wace North America L.P. Takes $421,000 Position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 85.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 27.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 640.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 5,453.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, California Water Service Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Shares of California Water Service Group stock opened at $65.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. California Water Service Group has a 1 year low of $48.88 and a 1 year high of $68.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.34.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $256.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.00 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 11.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 41.82%.

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

