Invesco Ltd. Has $15.89 Million Position in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,122,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 256,872 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in TimkenSteel were worth $15,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kristine C. Syrvalin sold 7,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $109,035.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ken V. Garcia acquired 15,984 shares of TimkenSteel stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.92 per share, with a total value of $238,481.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TimkenSteel stock opened at $15.97 on Thursday. TimkenSteel Co. has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $17.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.11.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.38. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 8.75%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TimkenSteel Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TMST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised TimkenSteel from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on TimkenSteel from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised TimkenSteel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

TimkenSteel Profile

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

