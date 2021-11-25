Mark F. Albino Sells 7,450 Shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) Stock

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) COO Mark F. Albino sold 7,450 shares of Omega Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total value of $1,027,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of OFLX stock opened at $135.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.16. Omega Flex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.91 and a twelve month high of $193.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.94 and a beta of 0.37.

Get Omega Flex alerts:

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.73 million during the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 50.23% and a net margin of 20.43%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Omega Flex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OFLX. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Flex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,915,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 177,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,026,000 after buying an additional 77,536 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 217,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,936,000 after buying an additional 17,870 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 549,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,424,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. 37.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Omega Flex

Omega Flex, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of flexible metal hose and accessories. The company offers products to numerous industries, such as steel production, fuel-handling, semi-conductor, medical, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, residential and commercial construction, and power generation.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.