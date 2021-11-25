Analysts Set FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Price Target at $314.48

Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $314.48.

FDX has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $344.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $346.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $369.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of FDX opened at $243.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.26. The company has a market capitalization of $64.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. FedEx has a 1-year low of $216.34 and a 1-year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

