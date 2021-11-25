Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 943 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 129.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 22,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $212,129.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $66.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $88.54.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.22. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 67.19%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Guggenheim cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.13.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

