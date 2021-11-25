Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 54,975 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 395,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,975 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $23,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,045,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,050 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,676,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,395,000 after purchasing an additional 219,324 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,998,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,145 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,802,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,902 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,656,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,522,000 after purchasing an additional 169,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien stock opened at $69.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.50. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $46.25 and a twelve month high of $73.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.89.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15. Nutrien had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.46%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.93.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

