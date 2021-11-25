Millennium Management LLC Boosts Position in Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,081 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 3.12% of Malacca Straits Acquisition worth $4,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $6,702,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition by 152.4% during the second quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 505,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 304,971 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $2,136,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,809,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its holdings in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition by 272.4% during the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 209,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 153,079 shares in the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MLAC opened at $9.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.94. Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited does not have significant business. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, food processing, renewable energy, and healthcare industries.

