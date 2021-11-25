Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 22,834 NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 7.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,583,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,524,000 after acquiring an additional 335,560 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the second quarter worth $52,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the second quarter worth $116,000. L1 Capital Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the second quarter worth $47,595,000. Finally, Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC increased its position in NexGen Energy by 24.5% during the second quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 1,525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NexGen Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.46.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NXE opened at $4.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 2.06. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 41.31 and a current ratio of 16.04.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts predict that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

