Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 769,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,658 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.53% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $17,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

VSH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.36.

Shares of VSH opened at $21.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.86 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.67.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $813.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.73 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Vishay Intertechnology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is presently 18.45%.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

