Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Decreases Stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 493,020 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 22,161 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $17,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Chemours during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Chemours by 6,486.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Chemours during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Chemours by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in Chemours during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. 73.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $32.52 on Thursday. The Chemours Company has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $38.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.29 and a 200-day moving average of $32.71.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 72.01% and a net margin of 6.51%. Chemours’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Chemours’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

In related news, SVP David C. Shelton sold 8,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $304,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark P. Vergnano sold 87,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $3,057,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,305 shares of company stock valued at $5,540,675 in the last 90 days. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

