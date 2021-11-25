Virtu Financial LLC Invests $98,000 in GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GBS. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GBS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in GBS during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in GBS during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GBS during the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in GBS during the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GBS opened at $1.66 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.42. GBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $14.24.

In other news, major shareholder Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $290,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,610,620 shares of company stock worth $3,843,286.

GBS Inc operates as a biosensor diagnostic technology company. Its principal product is Saliva Glucose Biosensor, a saliva glucose monitoring system for diabetes management. The company also focuses on developing other diagnostic tests in the areas of biochemistry, tumor markers, immunology, hormones, and other biomarkers.

