Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 17,333 MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of MDJM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. 0.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MDJH opened at $2.93 on Thursday. MDJM Ltd has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $8.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day moving average of $5.04.

Mdjm Ltd. is a holding company. Through Tianjin Mingda Jiahe Real Estate Co Ltd., it provides real estate agency services. Its services include real estate consulting services,and independent training. The company was founded on January 26, 2018 and is headquartered in Tianjin, China.

