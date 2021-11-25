Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 1,032 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $16,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTN. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the second quarter worth $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 150.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.26, for a total transaction of $825,516.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 4,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total value of $1,605,915.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,186 shares of company stock valued at $2,826,789 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

MTN stock opened at $342.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.65. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $261.41 and a twelve month high of $376.24. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.10 and a beta of 1.21.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.53) by $0.04. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.82) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 164.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.17%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTN. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $298.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $360.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.30.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

