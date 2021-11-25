32,423 Shares in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 32,423 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 3,283.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,687 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 22,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

Shares of HMY opened at $3.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.55. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0189 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 2.5%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.30.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Phoenix, Kalgold, Waste Rock Dumps, Central Plant Reclamation, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.