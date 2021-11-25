Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NAACU)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NAACU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $112,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $131,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition by 25.9% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 178,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares during the period.

OTCMKTS NAACU opened at $9.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96. North Atlantic Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $10.86.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

