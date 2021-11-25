Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 207,422 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Gold Standard Ventures worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 24,091 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Standard Ventures in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Gold Standard Ventures by 204.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 59,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 40,264 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Gold Standard Ventures in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Gold Standard Ventures by 430.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 142,519 shares during the last quarter. 30.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Gold Standard Ventures from C$1.70 to C$1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Gold Standard Ventures stock opened at $0.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.83 million, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.07. Gold Standard Ventures Corp has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $0.97.

Gold Standard Ventures Company Profile

Gold Standard Ventures Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The firm engages in the business of acquisition and exploration. It focuses on the following projects: Carlin Trend, Railroad-Pinion and Lewis. The company was founded by Luke A. Norman and Jonathan Charles Timothy Awde on February 6, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

