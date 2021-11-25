David Francis Sells 6,188 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Stock

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) General Counsel David Francis sold 6,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $504,507.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David Francis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 30th, David Francis sold 5,788 shares of Maximus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $481,561.60.

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $80.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.71. Maximus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.65 and a 52 week high of $96.05.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is 24.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Maximus by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 459,924 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,459,000 after buying an additional 58,058 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Maximus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,369,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Maximus by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,949 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Maximus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Maximus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maximus Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

