Virtu Financial LLC Trims Position in China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC)

Virtu Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) by 33.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,259 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in China Life Insurance were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LFC. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 10,859 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,375,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,321,000 after buying an additional 9,257 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 34,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 18,457 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 652.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 14,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Life Insurance during the 1st quarter worth $292,000. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LFC opened at $8.76 on Thursday. China Life Insurance Company Limited has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $11.99. The company has a market cap of $49.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 9.05, a quick ratio of 20.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.07.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.32). China Life Insurance had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $34.40 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that China Life Insurance Company Limited will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th.

China Life Insurance Company Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.

