Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,301 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $24,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 389,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,382,000 after buying an additional 113,927 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,460,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 503,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,757,000 after purchasing an additional 103,465 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $6,731,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $5,366,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PRF opened at $170.33 on Thursday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a one year low of $128.33 and a one year high of $171.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.83.

