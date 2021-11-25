Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Holdings Trimmed by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,043,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593,536 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $14,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vector Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Vector Group during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Vector Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VGR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Vector Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Vector Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

VGR stock opened at $16.56 on Thursday. Vector Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $11.11 and a 1 year high of $17.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.17.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Vector Group had a net margin of 8.32% and a negative return on equity of 36.57%. The business had revenue of $652.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vector Group Profile

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

