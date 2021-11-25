NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) CEO Gregory A. Lang Sells 37,329 Shares

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 37,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $281,833.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NG opened at $7.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 62.14 and a quick ratio of 62.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.18 and a beta of 0.64. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a one year low of $6.48 and a one year high of $11.03.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in NovaGold Resources by 0.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,858,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $199,330,000 after acquiring an additional 165,752 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP raised its stake in NovaGold Resources by 21.0% during the third quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 11,349,506 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $78,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,406 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 10.1% during the second quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 4,578,832 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,676,000 after purchasing an additional 421,717 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 21.5% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,560,826 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,670,000 after purchasing an additional 453,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 127.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,159,817 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,291,000 after purchasing an additional 650,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

