IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Trading Down 8%

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)’s stock price traded down 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $47.43 and last traded at $47.43. 1,687 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 171,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.54.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wedbush raised IGM Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on IGM Biosciences from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IGM Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.71.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -13.32 and a beta of -1.25.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.01. On average, analysts predict that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $68,116.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,812 shares of company stock worth $235,667 over the last 90 days. 61.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IGMS. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 313.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 115,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

About IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

