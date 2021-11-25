Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 4,881 Shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.62% of American Vanguard worth $3,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RK Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 16.1% in the second quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 282,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 39,300 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the second quarter valued at $565,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the second quarter valued at $1,063,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 550.1% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 11,915 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 22.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 8,138 shares during the period. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVD opened at $15.43 on Thursday. American Vanguard Co. has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $22.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.31 million, a P/E ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.70.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. American Vanguard had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 5.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.27%.

In related news, insider Ulrich Trogele purchased 3,000 shares of American Vanguard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.70 per share, with a total value of $44,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

