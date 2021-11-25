Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) VP Mitchell R. Little Sells 3,793 Shares

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $313,870.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of MCHP opened at $83.91 on Thursday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $64.53 and a 1 year high of $87.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.84 and a 200-day moving average of $84.42.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.232 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.2% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 4,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth about $210,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 66.7% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 13.0% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

MCHP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $97.50 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $97.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $82.50 to $87.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.74.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

