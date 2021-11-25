Roxanne Lagano Sells 1,315 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stock

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.09, for a total transaction of $293,363.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Roxanne Lagano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 22nd, Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of Zoetis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total value of $273,559.45.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of Zoetis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $265,853.55.

NYSE ZTS opened at $223.17 on Thursday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.41 and a 52-week high of $228.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.91. The stock has a market cap of $105.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.78, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. Argus boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.30.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,587,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 54,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,122,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

