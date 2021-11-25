Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Stock Position Boosted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,071 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.68% of Tidewater worth $3,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDW. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Tidewater by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Tidewater by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tidewater by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tidewater by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Tidewater in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Tidewater alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Robert Robotti bought 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.68 per share, with a total value of $181,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth H. Traub purchased 5,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $66,820.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 27,682 shares of company stock worth $326,510. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDW opened at $11.61 on Thursday. Tidewater Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $15.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.95. The firm has a market cap of $479.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02). Tidewater had a negative net margin of 33.63% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%.

Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. It includes towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities; offshore construction and seismic and subsea support; and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW).

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.