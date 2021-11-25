The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Shares Acquired by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 104,210.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Andersons were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANDE. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Andersons by 7.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,307,000 after buying an additional 41,566 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in Andersons by 3.6% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 561,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,131,000 after buying an additional 19,451 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Andersons by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,578,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,252,000 after buying an additional 72,119 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Andersons during the first quarter worth about $582,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Andersons by 92.3% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Andersons news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 12,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $464,793.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 78,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $2,893,627.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,684 shares of company stock worth $4,267,280. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Andersons stock opened at $36.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Andersons, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.35 and a 12 month high of $38.75.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.27. Andersons had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 0.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ANDE shares. Stephens upgraded Andersons from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Andersons in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Andersons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Andersons from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

