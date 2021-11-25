Invesco Ltd. Invests $16.67 Million in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 395,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,668,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter worth approximately $507,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 101,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after buying an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 400,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,848,000 after buying an additional 140,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MediaAlpha in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on MediaAlpha from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MediaAlpha currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.63.

In other news, insider Tigran Sinanyan sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $34,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Brian Mikalis sold 1,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $37,836.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 122,480 shares of company stock worth $2,061,131 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAX opened at $16.23 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.54. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $70.33.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

