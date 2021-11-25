Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $315,000 Stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) by 107,566.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 617.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after buying an additional 39,484 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 18,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 592,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,667,000 after buying an additional 242,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 67.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 13,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDGL opened at $85.14 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.14. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.18 and a fifty-two week high of $142.62.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.87) by $0.08. As a group, analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -14.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on MDGL shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.44.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

