Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys 15,329 Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 85,161.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,347 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,329 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,208 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,850 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,133 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $21.94 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.51. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.75 and a 52-week high of $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.96.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $87.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.56 million. Analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 34.87%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OCFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens downgraded OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OceanFirst Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.81.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

