NOV (NYSE:NOV) Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) were up 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.75 and last traded at $12.71. Approximately 76,271 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,044,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.09.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NOV shares. Griffin Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. COKER & PALMER raised shares of NOV from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.45.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 2.21.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). NOV had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%.

In other news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 8,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $118,521.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOV. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NOV by 38.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,167,709 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $447,937,000 after buying an additional 9,485,235 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in NOV during the third quarter worth about $79,050,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in NOV by 112.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,034,117 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $123,083,000 after buying an additional 4,247,329 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its position in NOV by 130.2% during the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,225,727 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $95,378,000 after buying an additional 3,521,448 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in NOV during the second quarter worth about $33,165,785,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

