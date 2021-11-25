Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 32,361 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 457,412 shares.The stock last traded at $121.11 and had previously closed at $121.25.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.80.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $59.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.48.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 102.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 4.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,894,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $584,974,000 after buying an additional 256,533 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,276,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,162,000 after purchasing an additional 852,982 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,004,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $497,031,000 after purchasing an additional 60,219 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,757,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,834,000 after purchasing an additional 227,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,131,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,449,000 after purchasing an additional 781,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

