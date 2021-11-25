Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Shares Gap Down to $7.15

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.15, but opened at $6.95. Hims & Hers Health shares last traded at $6.82, with a volume of 35,979 shares.

HIMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.13.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.68 and a beta of -0.06.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $74.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.10 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 35.74%. As a group, analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIMS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,751,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,232 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 8,925.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,579,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1,309.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,046,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,888,000 after acquiring an additional 971,920 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,151,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,225,000 after acquiring an additional 833,033 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at $9,892,000. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

