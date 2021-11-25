J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Barclays

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim upgraded J. M. Smucker from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J. M. Smucker from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $134.45.

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $132.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.32. J. M. Smucker has a one year low of $110.53 and a one year high of $140.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.19.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that J. M. Smucker will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 909.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

