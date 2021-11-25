XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) PT Raised to $92.00 at Citigroup

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on XPeng in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on XPeng from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered XPeng from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, XPeng presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.98.

XPEV opened at $54.37 on Wednesday. XPeng has a 52-week low of $22.73 and a 52-week high of $68.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a PE ratio of -42.15 and a beta of 8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.80.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.60). XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 33.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that XPeng will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of XPeng in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of XPeng by 126.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of XPeng by 216.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,088,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,685,000 after purchasing an additional 744,880 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of XPeng in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in XPeng by 212.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 278,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,896,000 after buying an additional 525,196 shares in the last quarter. 24.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

