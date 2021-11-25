Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dycom Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Dycom Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Dycom Industries from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.17.

Shares of DY opened at $98.97 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.57. Dycom Industries has a 12-month low of $61.50 and a 12-month high of $105.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 64.27 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $854.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 95.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 70.9% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the first quarter worth about $3,714,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 4.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 6.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 635,481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,004,000 after acquiring an additional 39,917 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

